There was very sad news in the Darts world on Tuesday morning as it was revealed that Kyle Anderson had passed away. He was just 33 years old.

'The Original' enjoyed a successful darts career.

He joined the PDC in 2012 and he made his World Championship debut at Alexandra Palace the same year.

Anderson won two titles in the PDC, both in 2017.

He won a Players Championship event in Barnsley before winning on TV for the first time at the Auckland Darts Masters.

Arguably the best moment of his professional career came in 2013 at the PDC World Championships.

Anderson was trailing Ian White 2-1 in their first round clash at the Alexandra Palace.

The Australian needed to pull something out of the bag and he managed to do so in incredible fashion.

Anderson started the fourth set off with two consecutive 180s before taking out 141 to record a historic nine-darter.

Anderson sunk to his knees in sheer disbelief while his brother, Beau, cheered him on from the crowd.

He became just the seventh player to hit a nine-darter at the Alexandra Palace.

Amazingly, his perfect leg was the second of the day, with Terry Jenkins also recording a nine-darter in the match before.

Anderson was a very popular player who had world-class talent. He will be sorely missed.

R.I.P, Kyle.

