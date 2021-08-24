Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Coming off the huge SummerSlam pay-per-view event, WWE headed to San Diego for another stacked episode of Monday Night Raw.

United States Champion Damian Priest def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley by disqualification

After WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off Raw claiming that The All Mighty does not owe an apology to Goldberg, Gage or anyone else, new United States Champion Damian Priest took issue.

This led to a match between the two champions which saw Sheamus quickly make his presence felt, attacking Priest and causing the disqualification. Luckily for The Archer Of Inamy, Drew McIntyre rushed to his aid to even the odds after the bout.

United States Champion Damian Priest & Drew McIntyre def. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & Sheamus

An impromptu match was made as Drew McIntyre & Damian Priest aimed to knock off WWE Champion & Sheamus. At the end of a hard-hitting battle, The All Mighty decided to take a walk, leaving Sheamus to suffer the defeat at the hands of The Scottish Warrior courtesy of a thunderous Claymore.

Karrion Kross def. Ricochet

Karrion Kross looked to continue his rise on Raw and did so in the form of a one-on-one match against Ricochet. Kross set out to make Ricochet fall and pray and completed the mission when he defeated the former United States Champion by forcing him to submit to the Kross Jacket.

Xavier Woods def. The Miz

After riling up Logan Paul during “Moist TV,” The Miz had to shift his focus to a matchup against Xavier Woods. John Morrison decided to insert himself in the action with his patented drip stick, inadvertently costing The A-Lister his match against Woods thanks to a quick roll-up.

Following the match, Miz appeared to forgive America’s Moist Wanted for the miscue before brutally attacking Morrison and seemingly ending their partnership.

Mansoor def. Jinder Mahal by disqualification

Mansoor had Mustafa Ali in his corner to face his toughest challenge yet in the form of Jinder Mahal, flanked by the mighty Veer & Shanky.

Mansoor got in some spurts of surprise offense, causing The Modern Day Maharajah to lose his cool and attack Mansoor in the corner, exceeding the referee’s count and being disqualified from the match. Ali was not impressed with his partner’s effort and berated him about the result.

Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

Both failing to leave SummerSlam as Raw Women’s Champion thanks to Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. aimed to bounce back as a tag team.

Taking on former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler was no easy task, but The Nightmare and The Almost Superhero took care of business when A.S.H. hit Jax with a big crossbody and Ripley connected with Riptide on Baszler to earn the victory.

Riddle def. AJ Styles

RK-Bro were confronted by now former Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos during their championship celebration, leading to a one-on-one encounter between Riddle and The Phenomenal One.

Now with Randy Orton firmly in his corner, The Original Bro came away with the hard-fought win as The Viper attacked Omos with his new personalized scooter, leading Riddle to connect with the Bro Derek on Styles for the win.

