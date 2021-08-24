Jake Paul reveals what he will say after beating Tyron Woodley

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest talking points in boxing right now - with his fight against Tyron Woodley just days away.

The 24-year-old social media star is set to go head-to-head with a former UFC champion in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, USA this Sunday, with the eyes of the world tuned into the events at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Paul currently has a perfect professional record as a boxer and will be looking to increase his winning streak against a man who has touched MMA gold, with Woodley winning the UFC welterweight championship just three years ago.

During that time, Paul was having his first white-collar content against YouTuber Deji, and won convincingly, and was the start of a number of fights which led to the American taking the fight game seriously.

With each bout, his confidence has grown considerably. Because of this, he has already prepared his victory speech after he beats Woodley this weekend.

Jake Paul prepares winning speech

Paul has already been thinking beyond the Woodley fight and aims to mock another man who currently holds a UFC belt, in reference to a previous bout that took place in the octagon.

Responding to a question when asked by The Pain Game Podcast about welterweights that Woodley previously fought, he said:

"That's what I plan on saying in my post-fight win speech. After I finish him, I will say, 'look Kamaru Usman, the big, bad welterweight couldn't even finish this guy and I did'. People will look at that and be like, 'oh man, what's going on here?'"

Woodley defeated Usman at UFC 235 via unanimous decision after the welterweight title fight went the distance, with 'The Nigerian Nightmare' unable to dismantle 'T-Wood'.

Whether this possibly opens a door to a fight with Usman in the future remains to be seen. However, with Tommy Fury knocking on his door keen to get it on with the American, time will tell whether those fights will materialise.

