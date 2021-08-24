Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo will turn 37 this season but the Portuguese superstar is still doing it at the very highest level.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner will lead the line for Juventus once again this season - barring a late sensational transfer - as they look to wrestle back the Serie A title from Inter Milan.

They will also be going for glory in the Champions League - something the club haven’t achieved since the 1995/96 season.

However, with the king of the Champions League in their squad, the Old Lady will be confident heading into the new European campaign.

Ronaldo is the competition’s record goalscorer with 134 strikes, while he’s won it on five occasions with Manchester United and Real Madrid.

His final triumph came in the 2017/18 edition with Real, as they triumphed over Liverpool in Kiev.

While Ronaldo didn’t score in the final, he played an important role in his side’s journey.

In the quarter-finals, he scored twice in the first leg quarter-final against Juventus - including THAT overhead kick. He also scored a 98th-minute penalty in the second leg to prevent extra-time as Juventus were on the brink of overturning their 3-0 deficit.

But it’s a penalty Ronaldo scored in the last-16 victory over Paris Saint-Germain that we wanted to talk about.

Adrien Rabiot had put PSG ahead in the first leg at the Bernabeu before Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot.

At first look, it seemed as though there was nothing untoward as Ronaldo just smashed it past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

But BT Sport noticed that Ronaldo had bobbled the ball up slightly with his standing foot, creating a ‘volley’ penalty.

We’d think it was completely accidental if it wasn’t for BT Sport pundit, Rio Ferdinand, claiming he used to do that in training at Manchester United.

"He used to do that in training, you know. I'm not saying he did it there but he did used to do it. I swear to ya. Crazy. He used to do it,” Ferdinand revealed.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'volley' penalty for Real Madrid

Surely not - especially not in the last-16 of a Champions League tie with your side trailing.

But if anyone is capable of deliberately pulling off a volley penalty, it’s Cristiano Ronaldo.

