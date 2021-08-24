FIFA 22: Ranking the Ultimate Edition Perks From Worst to Best

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is set to be released on September 27th for fans who have pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, but what exactly do you get with the more expensive bundle and how does it rank?

EA releases an Ultimate Edition version of the FIFA series every year, aimed at players who want to get a quick head start in the Ultimate Team mode.

As well as dual-entitlement on current and next-gen consoles, the £89.99 version of FIFA 22 will also come with other FUT perks.

Here is the full list of extras that players will receive when they pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22:

Untradeable Ones to Watch Player Item from October 1

4 Days Early Access

4600 FIFA Points

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappé Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

So, how do these rank in terms of quality for your money?

7. Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Granted, if you’re a career mode player then this is probably a pretty good perk, but if you’re buying the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22 then you’re more likely to be an Ultimate Team specialist...no?

6. FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Loan players have always been a ‘meh’ prospect in FIFA Ultimate Team, but at least you’ll get a quality player for a short while.

5. Kylian Mbappe Loan Item

The loan option of Mbappe is no surprise, as EA will usually offer the cover star in some form as a perk for pre-orders; however, you’ll only be getting the PSG striker for five games, so it isn’t exactly a major offer.

4. Four Days Early Access

This is a pretty cool perk, but unless you’re taking those days off of work then it isn’t necessarily massive. For some people this might have even come out first on a list like this.

3. Untradeable Ones to Watch Player Item from October 1

The Ones To Watch player is the headline for most players, as they will be able to grab a recent big-name transfer to become the centre-piece of their team.

EA haven’t actually confirmed who the Ones To Watch players will be, aside from the confirmed David Alaba.

According to a recent leak from fut.wo, the first five official OTW cards coming to the game are:

Ibrahima Konate: CB, Liverpool- 81 Rated

Jack Grealish: LW, Manchester City- 84 Rated

Achraf Hakimi: RWB, PSG- 85 Rated

Memphis Depay: CF, FC Barcelona- 86 Rated

Jadon Sancho: RM, Manchester United- 89 Rated

It also hasn’t been confirmed if players will get to actually pick which OTW player they will be getting, so be wary that it may be random and you might not get to pick exactly which player, league or nationality works best for your FUT.

2. 4600 FIFA Points

The 4600 FIFA points is a great offer here, as that would usually work out to around £32 if we’re going by the price of FIFA 21, so this perk will get you up and running extremely quickly with pack openings right off the bat.

If you pull the right player in your opening packs of the game then it could set you up for the entire season. But that won’t happen, because this is FIFA, just accept it now.

1. Team of the Week 1 Player item

The big one, although EA has not confirmed if you actually get to pick the player from the first TOTW lineup, so this could be a massive dud. It’s a gamble, but it could pay off massively in your opening week of FIFA 22.

