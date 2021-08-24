Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valtteri Bottas has said that he still does not know where he is going to be driving next season in Formula 1 but that his current teammate Lewis Hamilton has said that he wants to keep the Finn on board at Mercedes.

The former Williams driver could be moving on from the Silver Arrows at the end of the current campaign, with another Williams driver, George Russell, potentially taking his place as Lewis Hamilton's teammate.

Indeed, it's proven one of the key subplots to this season and, recently, Toto Wolff said that a decision will be made come September on who gets that second seat.

Lewis Hamilton has regularly praised Valtteri Bottas for his team playing abilities in the press, though, and it's clear the Briton has also expressed his preference to keep the Finn in-house for 2022, with Bottas revealing as such to MTV Sport in his home country.

Initially, he revealed that there was still no firm decision but, that said, Hamilton has expressed his eagerness to keep things as they are for the future:

“Unfortunately, there is nothing to say," Bottas said.

“It remains to be seen what happens. I don’t think there will be any news in the near future, but yes, those things will be clear in time. Everything is going in the right direction.

“I can’t say who we’re going to talk to and what’s going on, but things are being discussed so that we can find the best option for next season.

“Lewis has told me quite directly that he would like me to be his teammate.

“Together we can do very well. The fact is, drivers can’t make a terrible impact on it. Yes, there’s a bigger machine behind it that ultimately makes those decisions.”

Bottas has certainly been a good team player and an important part in Mercedes' dominance in recent years, whilst also improving harmony between the drivers after Nico Rosberg and Hamilton's fraught rivalry.

However, some might say Hamilton wants to keep Bottas as the Briton feels he has the measure of the Finn, and we'll just have to see whether Mercedes have an appetite for change in 2022.

