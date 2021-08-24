Manchester United, PSG, Angel City: Where will Tobin Heath play next?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Equalizer, US football star Tobin Heath could return to England to play in the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

The report came after it was announced yesterday that Christen Press would join expansion side Angel City FC from Racing Louisville, who had drafted the forward’s NWSL rights from Utah Royals FC last year. Press had been playing with Manchester United in the WSL at the time.

Racing Louisville had also drafted the rights for Heath, another American player who was starring in England with the Red Devils. Her fate is now being widely discussed. Will she remain at Racing Louisville? Or will she also make the move to Angel City FC?

According to The Equalizer’s Jeff Kassouf, Heath is actually considering offers to play in Europe, and will likely stay in England. GiveMeSport Women takes a look at the clubs she could join.

Manchester United

Heath proved to be incredibly popular during her season-long stint at Manchester United, even though injury prevented her from playing from January onwards. She made 11 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring four times.

The 33-year-old often spoke about how "special" it was to play for Manchester United, and a return to the club is now seemingly not out of the question. With the club short of high-calibre attacking players at the moment, Heath would slot straight into the starting lineup.

Manchester City

Alternatively, Heath could make a controversial move to the other side of Manchester. Playing for City would give the American a better chance of earning silverware in England, following in the footsteps of national teammates Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle.

But Heath has spoken previously about the Manchester rivalry, revealing she had been taught: "Manchester is red." Given her understanding of the divide between the two clubs, would she be happy playing for City?

In addition, Manchester City are not short of fantastic attacking options, but currently have a concerning lack of depth in defence. The club may choose to focus on bolstering their back four, rather than bring in more attacking players.

Olympique Lyonnais

After a disappointing season, Lyon are looking to reclaim their status as the best team in Europe. What better way to do that than sign one of the best attacking players in the world?

Heath was in attendance when Lyon took on Barcelona in Portland for the Women’s International Champions Cup last week, and was perhaps there to take a look at a potential future club.

Heath has previously played in France, featuring for Paris Saint-Germain in 2013 and 2014. A move back to her old team could also be on the cards.

Angel City

Despite the reports sending Heath back to Europe, she could very well remain in the US and join Press at Angel City FC. The team is set to start playing in the NWSL next year, and will be looking to create a squad of world class players.

The launch of Angel City last year caused an avalanche of headlines, in part due to its all-female ownership group. The group includes tennis icons Serena Williams and Billie Jean King, football legend Abby Wambach, and actresses Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Jennifer Garner.

With Press now a part of this exciting project, Heath could also be tempted to join too.

San Diego

Instead, Heath may head towards the NWSL’s other expansion team for the 2022 season – San Diego.

Former Manchester United head coach Casey Stoney will be in charge there. Heath spoke very highly of Stoney during her time in England, crediting the Lionesses legend as a key factor in her decision to move to Manchester. The pair could indeed link up again in San Diego.



Where do you think Tobin Heath will play at next?

