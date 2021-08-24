Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of his 100th Premier League game as Manchester United manager on Sunday.

The Norwegian took over United on December 19, 2018.

The Red Devils were in a bad way when he took the reigns.

United were in turmoil under Jose Mourinho but Solskjaer was able to steady the ship as he bought about a turnaround in their fortunes.

A poor end to the season saw them miss out on a Champions League berth, but Solskjaer has made amends with United finishing in the top four in 2019/20 and 2020/21.

Solskjaer is yet to win a trophy with the club, though - something he will be looking to do in the 2021/22 campaign.

As the 48-year-old approaches a century of Premier League games in charge at United, Gary Neville has taken a look at his record compared to Jurgen Klopp's first 99 games in charge of Liverpool.

Take a look at how they compare below...

And watch Neville compare their records below...

As Neville says, their records are very similar in a number of areas.

Klopp is just ahead in points-per-game and win percentage.

Solskjaer's points-per-game rank is slightly higher than Klopp's, while they were both trophyless in their first 99 games and reached just two finals.

But there is a major difference: the spending.

Klopp actually made a profit of £30m in his first 99 games, while Solskjaer has a net spend of £314m.

That just goes to show what an incredible job Klopp was doing at the start of his tenure.

He made the club a profit while taking them to major finals. He inherited a worse squad than Solskjaer and quickly turned them into a force in Europe once again.

Klopp enjoyed great success shortly after taking charge of his 100th Liverpool game. Solskjaer will be hoping for the same at United.

