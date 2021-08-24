FIFA 22: Minimum and Recommended Requirements for PC
FIFA 22 will be available towards the end of September 2021, but what are the minimum and recommended requirements for PC gamers looking to get the new title?
Many FIFA players opt to play on the PC version due to the ever-growing online modding community and changes that cannot be made on a console version.
The latest in the FIFA series is available to pre-order on PC now, and EA has confirmed the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers.
Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers playing FIFA 22:
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent
- Processor (Intel): Core i5-3550 @3.40GHz or Equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB
- Graphics card (AMD): Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 670 or Equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Connection
- Hard-drive space: 50 GB
Read More: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know
EA has also confirmed that the new HyperMotion technology and Immersive Match Day features will not be coming to the PC version of the game, due to the minimum spec requirements they would need being too restrictive.
They said: “Bringing HyperMotion technology and Immersive Match Day features to PC would have raised the minimum spec requirements and resulted in a large proportion of players unable to run the game.
“This would have significantly impacted our PC community who enjoy FIFA each year, with many players being excluded or forced to upgrade their machines to play the game.
“We are looking forward to all our PC players experiencing the gameplay advances and new season of innovation on offer in FIFA 22.”
EA has, however, confirmed that the Ultimate Edition pre-order of FIFA 22 on PC will contain the same perks as those on Xbox Series S/X and PS5.
Here is the full list of extras that players will receive when they pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22:
- Untradeable Ones to Watch Player Item from October 1
- 4 Days Early Access
- 4600 FIFA Points
- Team of the Week 1 Player item
- Kylian Mbappé Loan item
- FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick
- Career Mode Homegrown Talent
