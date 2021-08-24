FIFA 22: Minimum and Recommended Requirements for PC

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be available towards the end of September 2021, but what are the minimum and recommended requirements for PC gamers looking to get the new title?

Many FIFA players opt to play on the PC version due to the ever-growing online modding community and changes that cannot be made on a console version.

The latest in the FIFA series is available to pre-order on PC now, and EA has confirmed the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC gamers playing FIFA 22:

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Athlon X4 880K @4GHz or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i3-6100 @3.7GHz or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon HD 7850 or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 660 or Equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): FX 8150 @3.6GHz or Equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5-3550 @3.40GHz or Equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon R9 270x or Equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 670 or Equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: Broadband Connection

Hard-drive space: 50 GB

Read More: FIFA 22: Release Date, Cover, News, Career Mode, Gameplay, Cross-Platform, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch And Everything You Need To Know

EA has also confirmed that the new HyperMotion technology and Immersive Match Day features will not be coming to the PC version of the game, due to the minimum spec requirements they would need being too restrictive.

They said: “Bringing HyperMotion technology and Immersive Match Day features to PC would have raised the minimum spec requirements and resulted in a large proportion of players unable to run the game.

“This would have significantly impacted our PC community who enjoy FIFA each year, with many players being excluded or forced to upgrade their machines to play the game.

“We are looking forward to all our PC players experiencing the gameplay advances and new season of innovation on offer in FIFA 22.”

EA has, however, confirmed that the Ultimate Edition pre-order of FIFA 22 on PC will contain the same perks as those on Xbox Series S/X and PS5.

Here is the full list of extras that players will receive when they pre-order the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 22:

Untradeable Ones to Watch Player Item from October 1

4 Days Early Access

4600 FIFA Points

Team of the Week 1 Player item

Kylian Mbappé Loan item

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick

Career Mode Homegrown Talent

You can find all of the latest gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News