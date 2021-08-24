Sheffield United Transfer News: Blades facing battle to keep starlet amid Premier League interest

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sheffield United will be looking to kick-start their season tonight when they host Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blades, who have yet to adapt to life under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic, are currently 23rd in the Championship standings after only picking up one point from their opening four fixtures.

Considering that his side need to build up some momentum, it will be intriguing to see whether Jokanovic decides to make any significant alterations to his starting eleven for today's showdown.

One of the players who could be in line to feature for the Blades against Derby is forward Daniel Jebbison.

The teenager helped United set up a meeting with the Rams by featuring in the club's 1-0 victory over Carlisle United earlier this month.

A promising talent, Jebbison is currently attracting a great deal of interest from elsewhere.

Whilst a recent report from the Northern Echo revealed that Sunderland are still looking to secure the forward's services on a temporary basis, it has now been suggested that several Premier League sides are looking to seal a permanent deal.

According to TEAMtalk, the Blades have rejected a £5m bid from Everton for Jebbison who is also believed to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Leeds United and Brentford.

It is understood that the Toffees are set to make an improved offer in the coming days after having their initial approach turned down by United.

Jebbison announced himself to the Premier League earlier this year by scoring a goal in a victory over Everton in what was only his second appearance for the Blades at this level.

1 of 12 Which of the following Football League teams has never won the FA Cup? Derby County Nottingham Forest Reading Bolton Wanderers

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Jokanovic's side have only managed to find the back of the net on one occasion in the Championship this season, it is somewhat of a surprise that Jebbison has not been given the opportunity to prove himself at this level.

With the Blades opting to reject Everton's first offer, it will be intriguing to see whether they are able to keep the forward this month as he may be tempted to make a move to a Premier League side.

Although United could be in line to receive a significant amount of money if they opt to let Jebbison go, there is no guarantee that they will be able to successfully reinvest in their squad at this stage of the window.

Therefore, instead of cashing in one of their starlets, the Blades should be looking into loaning him out to a lower league side if they cannot guarantee game-time as the likes of Sunderland, Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers have all been touted with potential moves this summer.

Transfer News LIVE: Juventus yet to receive bids for Ronaldo, West Ham still want Zouma

Enter Giveaway

News Now - Sport News