Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reports from reputable sources have indicated that former WWE Champion and current WWE Raw star Kofi Kingston has been taken off the road by WWE as he currently isn't cleared to compete.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson is reporting that Kofi Kingston was originally slated to be part of the Pure Life promotional segment at SummerSlam on Saturday night, but wasn't actually in Las Vegas for the show.

For those asking about Kofi Kingston disappearing from WWE TV and not being part of Summerslam or Raw, PWInsider.com has been told by multiple sources that he is not currently cleared to perform. Kingston was originally slated to be part of the promotional segment pushing the Pure Life Purified Water brand with Xavier, dressed as another member of the NWO, but obviously that did not happen. He was not on the road this weekend.

Specific details about why Kofi Kingston isn't able to appear on WWE TV at the moment, other than the fact that he isn't cleared to compete, aren't yet known. For any potential updates on the matter over the coming days, make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport.com.

Reports last week indicated that WWE was preparing to have New Day feud with John Morrison and The Miz over the coming weeks, but that doesn't appear to be happening anymore.

On last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz turned on John Morrison, ending their partnership as a result.

There is no word on if Kingston's absence from TV brought forward the plans to have The Miz turn on John Morrison, or if the turn was always planned for the post-SummerSlam show.

You can watch every single episode of Monday Night Raw, as well as both WWE NXT and Friday Night SmackDown for that matter, live here in the UK on BT Sport.

News Now - Sport News