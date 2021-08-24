Bowls shot described as 'Best thing anyone has ever done' goes viral for insane precision

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

An extraordinary clip from the World Indoor Bowls Championships has resurfaced and taken Twitter by storm over the incredible play seen in the video.

The event took place throughout January 2020, so thankfully a full crowd was in the arena to witness the masterpiece.

Nick Brett and Greg Harlow paired up to face Scotland and were leading by a point when Brett stepped up to take his shot.

Harlow pointed out that he had “about six inches” between the Scots’ balls in which he needed to try and navigate his bowl.

And if you take a look at the board laid out in front of him, you’ll understand why the crowd chuckled at Harlow’s input, and even Brett nods at the remark in a manner that suggests, “Sure, should be easy enough!”

The Brit readied himself for his bowl and took his mark, before bowling the most perfect shot most of us non-bowls watchers will ever lay eyes on.

The ball rolled slowly along the board as the audience, commentators and the players watched on in anticipation.

All were silent until the ball slowly began to curve its way around, which was met by gasps of astonishment from the crowd.

“Oh look at this, that is ridiculous!” one commentator exclaimed as Brett’s bowl intercepted the three red balls, belonging to the Scotland team, that were surrounding the ‘jack’ ball, ie. the target.

It then comfortably stopped around the jack, doing exactly as Brett would’ve intended and therefore finishing the perfect attempt.

He continued; “That is just so good, it’s ridiculous - what a ball” as the audience applauded in appreciation.

“That was outrageous.”

Fast forward to today, and the clip is doing the rounds on social media again;. @trevorbmbagency posted the video captioned:

“This is the greatest thing anyone has ever done.” and overnight it’s already accumulated 1.7m views, 71 thousand likes, seven thousand retweets and thousands of quote tweets of people in astonishment.

