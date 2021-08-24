Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Joshua Kimmich has signed a new four-year contract at Bayern Munich.

“The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern," he told Bayern's official website.

"I have a team where I can achieve everything, and a lot of teammates have become real friends. That’s why I started playing football in the first place, because it should be fun.

"I still don’t think I’m at the end of my development and I’m convinced there’s a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next years.

"On top of that, my family feels at home here. Munich has become a second home. The combination we have here isn’t found all over the world.”

According to Bild, Kimmich has doubled his wages at the German club.

He was being paid €10m-per-year and is now earning roughly €20m-per-year. That's a cool £320,000-per-week.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But how do his wages compare to the rest of Bayern's squad?

View Bayern's player wages, according to Vermogen Magazine per the Sun, below.

22. Bouna Sarr - £32,500-a-week

=20. Michael Cuisance - £43,500-a-week

=20. Marc Roca - £43,500-a-week

19. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - £58,000-a-week

=15. Sven Ulreich - £82,500-a-week

=15. Jann-Fiete Arp - £82,500-a-week

=15. Benjamin Pavard - £82,500-a-week

=15. Alphonso Davies - £82,500-a-week

14. Alexander Nubel - £90,000-a-week

13. Jamal Musiala - £100,000-a-week

=11. Nikas Sule - £115,000-a-week

=11. Corentin Tolisso - £115,000-a-week

=9. Serge Gnbary - £130,000-a-week

=9. Kingsley Coman - £130,000-a-week

=7. Leon Goretzka - £160,000-a-week

=7. Dayot Upamecano - £160,000-a-week

6. Lucas Hernandez - £215,000-a-week

5. Thomas Muller - £250,000-a-week

4. Leroy Sane - £275,000-a-week

3. Manuel Neuer - £300,000-a-week

2. Joshua Kimmich - £320,000-a-week

1. Robert Lewandowski - £325,000-a-week

Kimmich is now Bayern's second highest-paid player after signing his new deal. That's very much deserved for one of the very best midfielders in world football.

Only Lewandowski, unquestionably the best striker in the world, earns more than Kimmich.

Neuer, Sane and Muller make up the rest of the top five. Goretzka is in line to become one of Bayern's top earners with reports stating he will soon put pen to paper on a new deal.

Saul Niguez to Chelsea ON | Ruben Neves to Man United | The Football Terrace

Musiala, just 18, is one of 13 players who earn £100,000-a-week or more.

Davies is one of the best left-backs in the world but is Bayern's joint-15th highest earner, being paid 'just' £82,500-a-week.

The Canadian, who turns 21 in November, deserves a big pay rise soon.

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

News Now - Sport News