There has been friction between Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal heading into the new season, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

The Gabon international's future at Arsenal has come into sharp focus in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

While Aubameyang wants to stay on at the Emirates and establish himself as a club legend, it was reported on Monday that Arsenal are open to cashing in on their high-profile centre-forward.

Now journalist Jones has added further context to a story that's gathering pace before next week's transfer deadline, revealing there is friction between Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and the club's top earner.

However, Jones also revealed that it would be "almost impossible" for Aubameyang to find a new club before the transfer window slams shut.

What has Dean Jones said about Aubameyang?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said: "Aubameyang finding a new club at this stage is almost impossible. He’s on ridiculous wages. He hasn’t been in form. There are no takers for Aubameyang right now. So, kind of at a dead end.

"But Arsenal are obviously finding it difficult to play down narratives around players like that at the moment. The fact is there is an issue between Arteta and Aubameyang. There has been friction leading into the season and Arteta does not mind if he is not part of his squad going forward.

"If he could have got him out and replaced him he would have done it - put it that way - and that is not a good place to be when Aubameyang’s supposed to be your captain, your star man, your key forward, the goalscorer. Everything should really be coming through Aubameyang like it was 18 months ago."

How many goals has Aubameyang scored for Arsenal?

It's hard to knock Aubameyang's overall record for Arsenal, having bagged 85 goals and 19 assists in 149 Gunners appearances - which works out at one goal involvement per 113 minutes.

His record under Arteta isn't bad either with 31 goals and six assists in 62 outings.

The problem, however, is that Aubameyang's now 32 and despite being handed a huge contract last year, the 2020/21 campaign saw him produce just 10 goals in the Premier League.

There were mitigating circumstances such as contracting malaria but the overriding concern is whether Aubameyang's now past his best.

Why is there friction between Aubameyang and Arteta?

That isn't specifically mentioned by Jones, but in addition to the question mark over whether Aubameyang's wages are currently proving good value for money, there have been discipline issues as well.

Arteta actually dropped Aubameyang for March's north London derby after he reported late to the training ground on the morning of the game.

Arteta has also struggled to find Aubameyang's best role in the team at times and has actually played him more frequently as a left winger than at centre-forward.

