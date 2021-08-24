Premier League table: The final standings have been calculated after two matches
Every club has now played twice in the 2021/22 Premier League season.
While it’s still too early to draw too many concrete conclusions, we’ve already seen signs of how the campaign is likely to play out.
Five clubs have a 100% record with title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea being joined by West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham with six points.
At the other end of the table, there are also five clubs without a point.
Norwich are rock bottom having faced both Liverpool and Manchester City and are joined by Arsenal, Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves with two defeats from two.
Of course, with players involved in international tournaments this summer slowly coming back to match fitness and the transfer window still open for another week, there’s plenty of opportunities for things to change.
However, using pure data, the guys at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final Premier League table.
Using their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings which are updated after every match, their projected final Premier League table looks rather interesting.
Let’s take a look before dissecting the results:
The final Premier League table has been predicted
1. Manchester City - 80 points
2. Chelsea - 77 points
3. Liverpool - 77 points
4. Manchester United - 69 points
5. Tottenham - 63 points
6. West Ham - 58 points
7. Brighton - 54 points
8. Arsenal - 54 points
9. Leicester - 54 points
10. Everton - 53 points
11. Aston Villa - 50 points
12. Leeds - 47 points
13. Wolves - 45 points
14. Brentford - 41 points
15. Southampton - 41 points
16. Newcastle - 39 points
17. Burnley - 39 points
18. Crystal Palace - 37 points
19. Watford - 37 points
20. Norwich - 34 points
So, Manchester City are predicted to retain their Premier League title despite losing the opening match of the season. FiveThirtyEight suggests they have a 34% chance of winning the Premier League.
Just three points behind are Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be looking to push Pep Guardiola’s side all the way. Manchester United make up the top four but are set to finish 11 points behind their city rivals.
Tottenham and West Ham occupy the Europa League places, while Brighton are set for the Europa Conference League. They are predicted to edge out both Arsenal and Leicester on goal difference.
Newly promoted Brentford are projected to finish 14th above both Southampton and Newcastle, which they will be delighted with.
But the two other newly promoted teams are set to be relegated with Norwich (20th) and Watford (19th) going straight back down with Crystal Palace.
