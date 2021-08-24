Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Every club has now played twice in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

While it’s still too early to draw too many concrete conclusions, we’ve already seen signs of how the campaign is likely to play out.

Five clubs have a 100% record with title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea being joined by West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham with six points.

At the other end of the table, there are also five clubs without a point.

Norwich are rock bottom having faced both Liverpool and Manchester City and are joined by Arsenal, Newcastle, Burnley and Wolves with two defeats from two.

Of course, with players involved in international tournaments this summer slowly coming back to match fitness and the transfer window still open for another week, there’s plenty of opportunities for things to change.

However, using pure data, the guys at FiveThirtyEight have predicted the final Premier League table.

Using their Forecasts and Soccer Power Index (SPI) ratings which are updated after every match, their projected final Premier League table looks rather interesting.

Let’s take a look before dissecting the results:

The final Premier League table has been predicted

1. Manchester City - 80 points

2. Chelsea - 77 points

3. Liverpool - 77 points

4. Manchester United - 69 points

5. Tottenham - 63 points

6. West Ham - 58 points

7. Brighton - 54 points

8. Arsenal - 54 points

9. Leicester - 54 points

10. Everton - 53 points

11. Aston Villa - 50 points

12. Leeds - 47 points

13. Wolves - 45 points

14. Brentford - 41 points

15. Southampton - 41 points

16. Newcastle - 39 points

17. Burnley - 39 points

18. Crystal Palace - 37 points

19. Watford - 37 points

20. Norwich - 34 points

So, Manchester City are predicted to retain their Premier League title despite losing the opening match of the season. FiveThirtyEight suggests they have a 34% chance of winning the Premier League.

Just three points behind are Chelsea and Liverpool, who will be looking to push Pep Guardiola’s side all the way. Manchester United make up the top four but are set to finish 11 points behind their city rivals.

Tottenham and West Ham occupy the Europa League places, while Brighton are set for the Europa Conference League. They are predicted to edge out both Arsenal and Leicester on goal difference.

Newly promoted Brentford are projected to finish 14th above both Southampton and Newcastle, which they will be delighted with.

But the two other newly promoted teams are set to be relegated with Norwich (20th) and Watford (19th) going straight back down with Crystal Palace.

