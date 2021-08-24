Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A new "twist" is coming to the Baron Corbin storyline on Friday Night SmackDown, if new reports are to be believed.

Baron Corbin's 'down on his luck' storyline has been one of the best things in WWE over the last few weeks, and that is set to continue with a series of vignettes on social media.

PWInsider is reporting that WWE has been filming Baron Corbin content in Las Vegas over the last week, all of which are going to be released on social media before SmackDown on Friday night.

The report goes on to note that there is expected to be a "story twist" over the next few days, but there is no word on what that actually is.

We are told the Baron Corbin Las Vegas deal will be a WWE social media storyline that will play out all week before Smackdown, at which point there will be some sort of story twist. WWE apparently filmed a lot of content with Corbin in Vegas over the weekend.

Mike Johnson goes on to explain that WWE was intended to film some content with illusionist Criss Angel while in Las Vegas.

However, as of right now, there is no word on whether or not the segments with Angel are going to be part of the Baron Corbin storyline:

As we reported last night, there were plans at one point to film content with illusionist Criss Angel in Vegas, but no word as to whether it was part of this.

The storyline has already been playing out on social media over the last few days, with Baron Corbin releasing the following vignettes.

Baron Corbin was actually in action at SummerSlam on Saturday night, being defeated in the show's kickoff show match by Big E,

News Now - Sport News