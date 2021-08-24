Nottingham Forest news: Chris Hughton issues honest Reds transfer admission

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest would have been hoping to learn from the mistakes that they made in the Championship last season during the opening weeks of the current campaign.

A lack of creativity at this level played a major role in the club being forced to settle for an underwhelming 17th place in the second-tier as they only managed to find the back of the net on 37 occasions in 46 league games.

Although Forest did score in each of their first three Championship fixtures earlier this month, they slumped to defeat in all of these clashes.

Particularly lacklustre during last Saturday's clash with Stoke City, Forest failed to register a shot on target at the bet365 Stadium as their opponents sealed a 1-0 victory.

With the transfer window set to shut next week, it will be intriguing to see whether the Reds decide to bolster their attacking options.

Whilst Forest have managed to secure the services of Ethan Horvath, Philip Zinckernagel, Jordi Osei-Tuti and James Garner this summer, manager Chris Hughton may not be finished with his recruitment this summer.

Making reference to his transfer plans, the 62-year-old insisted that the club are still working hard to seal deals for targets.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post ahead of tonight's League Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Hughton said: "We need players in specific positions.

"I always think it's a bit unfair to speak about the exact numbers you want to bring in, because on most occasions you're not able to get what you want.

"I think it's normal in this window now, for it to go right to the end.

"Some clubs are fortunate enough to have done some of their work early, some clubs might have finished any transfer business already.

"But I do expect, as it always is, a busy last couple of days.

"At this stage, with just over a week to go, I think we will be pushing right until the last few days."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With the pressure starting to build on Hughton following Forest's poor start to the season, it is imperative that he nails his transfer recruitment between now and the end of August.

Although Garner, who averaged a club-high WhoScored match rating of 6.98 in the Championship during his previous loan spell at the club, could prove to be a useful addition to Hughton's squad, the Reds will need to draft in some more fresh faces if they are to push on later this year.

Forest are still relatively short of options up-front whilst signing a left-back may also be a priority due to the fact that they only have one senior player at their disposal who has featured predominantly in this role during his career (Gaetan Bong).

If Hughton is unable to get some deals over the line in the coming days, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Forest continue to struggle in the Championship.

