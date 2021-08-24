WWE Raw: Fans make brilliant comparison for surprise duo Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW may have lit a fuse at the end of what could be a brilliant new partnership on the red brand.

In the only women's match scheduled for the evening, tag team icons Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler took on Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.

The two recent RAW Women's Championship titleholders surprised WWE fans and perhaps even themselves with how well they worked together in the ring.

Taking on the former Women’s Tag Team Champions was always going to be a big task, but Ripley and A.S.H came out on top. The Almost Superhero hit Jax with a soaring crossbody outside the ring, leaving space for The Nightmare to deliver Riptide on Bazsler to take the win on the canvas.

The winning duo worked beautifully together and the two women were constantly hyping each other up during the match. When the final bell rang, A.S.H dove into Ripley's arms to celebrate and footage of their awkward embrace has amused a lot of fans on Twitter and started an interesting debate.

The official WWE Twitter account posted a GIF along with the hashtag '#RheaASH?'

Supporters are pleasantly surprised with how well the two worked together, despite their gimmicks being polar opposites of each other.

It seems like no one would have ever paired The Nightmare with plucky Nikki A.S.H, and yet there's something about it that makes so much sense.

One fan has dubbed them the "female version of Riddle and Randy [Orton]", which is a hilarious yet uncanny comparison, while others have likened them to RKBro.

After both were defeated by Charlotte Flair in the RAW Women's Championship title match at SummerSlam, an interesting new storyline could see them team up and challenge to become the hottest new tag team of WWE.

They've both held the red brand belt before and can certainly use those experiences to their advantage when it comes to overthrowing the likes of Nia Jax and Shayna Bazsler.

You can watch Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport.

