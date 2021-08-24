Dying Light 2: Upcoming zombie thriller tops Steam wishlist

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Dying Light 2 is officially the most wanted upcoming game on Steam, their database confirmed.

We haven't seen an addition to the series since 2015 where the first zombie-slaying title was released into the gaming industry, with the Polish developers Techland providing a game that was much-loved and generated an all-new fanbase.

Metacritic gave Dying Light a score of 74, but users provided a more generous rating of 8 from 1666 ratings. With this in mind, there is huge anticipation for the second edition.

Titled "Stay Human", Dying Light 2 will be set 20 years after the first game concluded, with the adventures taking you through the eyes of a new protagonist named Aiden Caldwell.

The franchise stands out due to the player's added parkour abilities that he can utilise to escape from danger - something that the likes of Call of Duty, Back 4 Blood and Resident Evil do not provide.

Dying Light 2 wanted

Taking all of the above into account, it turns out that as far as PC players are concerned, it is the most wanted new game on Steam.

As you can see from the image below, Dying Light 2 comes ahead of New World, Back 4 Blood and even Battlefield 2042, which could be good news for the Polish developers going up against the American publishing giants EA.

The series will be getting the next-generation treatment with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Serie X/S receiving their own versions of Dying Light 2, with PC gamers hoping to receive similar system implementations.

It will be interesting to see if Dying Light 2 can meet up to fans' expectations and be as successful as the first title turned out to be, which could lay the foundations for many years to come.

