Derby County Transfer News: Rams linked with move for 6ft 5inch Premier League man

Derby County will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to three games this evening when they head to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.

After securing their first league victory of the season earlier this month, the Rams secured a point in their clash with Middlesbrough last weekend.

Set to face a Blades side who are still adapting to life under the guidance of manager Slavisa Jokanovic, it will be intriguing to see how Derby will fare in this particular fixture.

After witnessing his side narrowly avoid relegation to League One in May, Rams boss Wayne Rooney has managed to draft in some fresh faces this summer by targeting the free-agent market.

Sam Baldock and Phil Jagielka became the latest players to sign short-term deals at Pride Park this month.

Ahead of tonight's meeting with the Blades, Derby have been linked with a move for one of Brighton & Hove Albion's academy graduates.

According to Football Insider, the Seagulls are willing to let Christian Walton move on this summer amid reported interest from the Rams.

It is understood that Nottingham Forest and Norwich City are also keeping tabs on the keeper whilst Luton Town, AFC Bournemouth and Swansea City have all been touted as potential suitors.

Brighton have reportedly slashed their asking price for Walton after pricing clubs out of a transfer earlier in the window.

It is believed that the Seagulls would prefer to sell the six-foot five-inch keeper instead of loaning him out after receiving multiple enquiries over a temporary deal.

Walton has yet to feature for Brighton in the Premier League this season and is currently behind Robert Sanchez in the pecking order at the AMEX Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Derby are unable to purchase players due to the nature of their transfer embargo, they will not be able to seal a deal for Walton unless Brighton are willing to alter their current stance.

It could be argued that the Rams may not necessarily need to make a move for the Premier League shot-stopper as they are currently able to call upon the services of Kelle Roos, David Marshall and Ryan Allsop.

Whilst Walton knows exactly what it takes to compete at this level due to the fact that he has made 83 appearances in the Championship during his career, there is no guarantee that he will be an upgrade on Derby's existing goalkeeping options.

Keeping this in mind, Rooney ought to switch his focus to bolstering his squad in other areas as he could potentially guide the Rams to a relative amount of success this season if he is able to nail his recruitment in the coming days.

