After appearing and taking a stunner at WrestleMania 37 in April, Logan Paul made his return to WWE television this week, appearing at SummerSlam on Saturday night and Raw last night.

The YouTube sensation appeared on the special episode of Moist TV that was hosted by John Morrison, and was later crashed by The Miz.

The segment was notable for a few reasons, including the reaction from the crowd to Logan Paul and The Miz turning on John Morrison.

The WWE fans in San Diego for Monday Night Raw didn't seem too happy to see Logan Paul, and massively booed the 26-year-old when he came out for his segment with John Morrison.

The reaction was certainly not lost on Logan Paul, but the YouTuber seemed to see the funny side of things, tweeting the following about the reaction he received on Monday Night Raw last night, acknowledging that WWE fans "hate" him.

Sami Zayn also picked up on the reaction that Logan Paul got on Monday Night Raw, jokingly saying it was linked to the way Paul treated him at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year.

Paul was brought to WWE by Sami Zayn during his feud with Kevin Owens, and Zayn joked on Twitter last night that fans don't like Logan because of how things went down between the pair.

As of right now, there is no word on how WWE plans on using Logan Paul moving forwards, or how the reaction from the fans last night could impact any future plans that WWE had.

