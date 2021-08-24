Nottingham Forest news: Reds dealt injury setback ahead of Wolves clash

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be determined to kick-start their season by producing a positive performance in their League Cup clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening.

The Reds' only victory of the new term came in this competition earlier this month as they set up a showdown with Bruno Lage's side by defeating Bradford City.

Although Forest will enter this particular showdown as underdogs, Chris Hughton will be expecting his side to deliver a response to their recent defeat to Stoke City.

Yet to pick up a point in the Championship this season, the Reds currently find themselves bottom of the league standings.

With the pressure starting to build on Hughton, the 62-year-old knows that a failure to transform his side's fortunes in the coming weeks could potentially lead to Forest making a decision regarding his future.

Whereas the likes of Joao Carvalho, Alex Mighten and Gaetan Bong could be in line to feature against Wolves, Jordi Osei-Tuti will be forced to watch on from the sidelines.

The full-back, who recently joined Forest on a season-long loan deal, limped off during the club's 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers last week.

Making reference to Osei-Tuti's injury, Hughton has now revealed that the 22-year-old is set to be out of action for several weeks due to a hamstring issue.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post ahead of tonight's meeting with Wolves about the defender, Hughton said: "Jordi will be out for several weeks, that we do know.

"It's a big blow for us.

"But our thoughts at the moment are about doing everything we can for him, getting him back in the best shape we can."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably a setback for Forest as Osei-Tuti had been filling in at left-back for Bong before picking up his injury.

Considering that the club clearly need to bolster their options in this particular position, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Reds now decide to step up their pursuit of potential targets in the coming days as a failure to do so could have a detrimental impact on their fortunes in the Championship.

For Osei-Tuti's sake, he will be hoping to make a swift recovery from his injury after missing a considerable chunk of the previous campaign with a separate hamstring issue.

The defender was limited to just nine appearances in all competitions for Cardiff City last season as he struggled to maintain his fitness.

