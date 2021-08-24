Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur are dismissing any enquiries for star striker Harry Kane, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Harry Kane?

Summer suitors Manchester City have been tipped to make a final bid for Kane this week in an attempt to prise the England captain away from north London.

And it was previously claimed that an offer worth around £150m could be enough to get chairman Daniel Levy around the negotiating table, although an actual deal would likely need to involve further add-ons and bonuses.

Jones, however, insists for the time being at least that Tottenham are maintaining a hard-line stance to any enquiries about Kane by 'literally ignoring' the interest in last season's Premier League top scorer.

What has Dean Jones said about Tottenham's stance on Kane?

Speaking on The Football Terrace, Jones said: "Daniel Levy just does not want to negotiate. You talked about maybe intermediaries have gone there with a bid.

"From what I understand, if anyone even comes to Tottenham and mentions Kane’s name they’re being dismissed. They are literally ignoring it."

"That’s the tactic they’re taking right now so it will be interesting. That is one thing that has annoyed Kane."

Check out what Jones said in full about Kane in the video below...

Are Tottenham taking the right approach?

This is very much a seller's market.

Despite Kane's much reported desire to leave and City's ongoing interest in him, Tottenham aren't actually under that much pressure to sell right now. Kane's contract doesn't expire for another three years.

The only real incentive for them to part with Kane is the level of money they could receive. In a year's time, Kane will be 12 months older and his contract will be one season shorter, and thus Tottenham would probably receive a lesser fee for him.

But regardless, it's still very much up to City to drive a deal forward. Tottenham, meanwhile, can sit back and wait until the Premier League champions come up with a bid that's too good for them to turn down.

Are Man City leaving it too late?

As the summer deadline looms, the pressure will grow far more on City to get a deal done than Tottenham. The worst-case scenario for them is still having arguably the best striker in the Premier League at their disposal for another year.

Then again, it has not been an easy summer with Kane reaching the Euro 2020 final as England skipper, which would have inevitably delayed any progress over a move to City as he focused on Three Lions matters.

Likewise, if City had started off the summer with a huge bid for Kane, that would only have allowed Tottenham the rest of the window to drag them over the coals and squeeze even more out of them.

That being said, there isn't much time left in the window to push a bid through and when deals are as big as this one, there are bound to be hiccups in processing it all before the deadline.

