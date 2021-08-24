WWE Raw: Eva Marie brutally attacks ‘disrespectful’ Doudrop as tensions rise

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Doudrop may be keeping her name, but her partnership with Eva Marie is no more after a brawl broke out between the pair on this week’s Monday Night RAW.

The two debuted together as the Eva-Lution a few months ago, but tensions have risen between the WWE stars after Marie blamed her SummerSlam loss to Alexa Bliss on her partner.

On SummerSlam’s post-show RAW episode yesterday, Doudrop spoke with Sarah Schrieber and stressed that she liked her name but regretted associating with Marie.

“First of all, I made a mistake associating myself with Eva Marie,” she said.

“She helped me get my foot in the door here at Monday Night RAW, but I didn’t sign up to get spoken down to and treated like I’m worthless.

“She thought she’d put me down by giving me the name Doudrop, well I like that name, that’s who I am now. I’m Doudrop and the next time I see Eva Marie I’m gonna Dou-drop her. I’m gonna make Eva Marie feel like how she tried to make me…”

Her interview was cut short by Marie, who appeared out of nowhere and attacked her partner. “I made you! Have a bit of respect,” she shouted at Doudrop.

The two were embroiled in a war of words on Twitter after the show as well, with Marie suggesting Doudrop was envious of her.

“Everyone knows that @doudropwwe has always been JEALOUS of my in-ring abilities and massive love from the TRUE hardcore wrestling fans,” she wrote.

Doudrop appeared to find these comments laughable and responded to Marie by saying: “The EvaLution is turning into the EvaDelusion.”

It’s been announced that the pair will face each other in a match on next week’s RAW. By the looks of things, this feud is only just getting started.

