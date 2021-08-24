Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Michael Jordan, one of the most decorated name in sports history was known for being an NBA legend and part of that historic Chicago Bulls team in the 90’s.

Due to his Air Jordan brand collaboration with the likes of Paris Saint Germain (PSG), it’s no secret that Jordan makes millions. However, his agent has said he doesn’t turn up for easy money.

David Falk, Jordan's representative, has opened up to experiences where the Bulls icon has said no whilst working with him.

Speaking to WFAN, the 58-year-old said: "[Jordan] turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season game with Charlotte.

"And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down.

“I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars.

"And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

How crazy would you be to turn down $100 million? We all know Jordan has changed the Nike brand by making his own clothing and sneaker brand, but this goes to show how much of a humble individual he really is.

Per Forbes, the Air Jordan sub-brand sees the six-time NBA champion collect £105 million-per-year. As said earlier, his involvement with PSG, sees his very own logo on the front of the kit for the whole season.

Due to the record-breaking signing of Lionel Messi, Jordan has seen £5 million turn up in his bank account due to shirt sales.

Like most deals with Nike and PSG, Jordan gets five percent of every shirt sold.

In the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jordan brand lost 24 per cent of its value and the 58-year-old's net worth went from $2.1 billion dollars to $1.6 billion.

With PSG making more signings and the addition of Messi, I’m sure it would increase in no time and the Jordan brand will make that 24% lost back.

