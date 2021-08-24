Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The reason for Becky Lynch's shock reported heel turn has been revealed, and it has seemingly made fans a little more optimistic about the whole thing.

Fans were against the idea of Becky Lynch as a heel, but a new report claims that the angle is planned to help elevate Bianca Belair, which seems to have turned some fans around to the idea.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE wants to elevate Bianca Belair as a top babyface, and is going to use heel Becky Lynch to do that.

“They went with her (Becky Lynch as a heel) and [WWE] is gonna try to use her to elevate Bianca Belair, that’s the idea.”

One of the main issues that fans had with Becky Lynch's return was that it came at the expense of Bianca Belair's title reign, so the fact that WWE is still planning to push her is certainly good news.

It wasn't only WWE fans on social media who weren't happy with Becky Lynch's return, with former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella also expressing her frustrations with how Bianca Belair was treated in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Another reason that fans seem to have come around to the idea of Becky Lynch is a heel is that it emerged today that 'The Man' actually asked WWE not to be a babyface upon her return.

There is no word on why Becky Lynch wanted to be a heel, but reports have indicated that the SmackDown Women's Champion made the pitch to WWE, which you can read more about by clicking here.

Becky Lynch is slated to appear on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown, which you can watch live here in the UK on BT Sport.

Thank you to WrestleTalk.com for the quote transcription.

News Now - Sport News