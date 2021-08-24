Valorant Patch Notes 3.04: Latest information on new Canyon map

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

New details have emerged regarding the new Valorant map, Canyon.

The new map was initially leaked by @ValorLeaks, but now Riot Games have given some more tidbits for fans.

The official Valorant Twitter account posted an image with the words “decode this,” and that image looks like a potential new battleground for players. Fans have seemingly already figured out that the clues are maybe a hint at the new in-game map.

Here’s exactly what fans have figured out:

Entzweite Weiten - This is a German phrase, meaning “divided expanses.” This itself makes sense as a clue for Canyon

- This is a German phrase, meaning “divided expanses.” This itself makes sense as a clue for Canyon Futuros Revelados - This is a Portuguese phrase, meaning “revealed futures.” Again this could be alluding to the upcoming reveal of the new map

- This is a Portuguese phrase, meaning “revealed futures.” Again this could be alluding to the upcoming reveal of the new map The Chinese text at the top of the image translates to “kingdom” and “disintegrate.”

Codename: Canyon

No further details about the map and when it is expected to be released have been confirmed. Some sources believe that the new 3.04 Patch will include code for the new Canyon map, but this has not been confirmed by Riot.

Valorant Episode 3 Act 1 is set to finish on September 8th, so it is expected that Act 2 will begin the same day. New Maps always drop on Act release dates, so there’s a good chance we will see Canyon make its debut in early September.

If the code for the map is already being added to the game, we may well find that some data miners give us more information ahead of time with regards to the map layout itself.

The image that Riot sent out with the “decode this” caption bears a close resemblance to an image released during the latest Night Market drop.

Twitter account @serendippyplays noted that the background of the ‘decode this' image bore a very close resemblance to a card in the current Valorant battlepass. They said: “So my friend @leontinelacrima and I were looking at the current battlepass and she discovered that this place is the same place as the background of the ‘testing grounds’ card.”

It is likely that Riot Games will update players more on the situation regarding the potential new map as we get closer to the beginning of Episode 3 Act 2.

