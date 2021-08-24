Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: Leaks Revealed for New Release on PS Store

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Reveals for the new Destiny 2 release will be coming as part of Gamescom this evening, however, one of the major announcements has already been leaked.

A listing on the Australian Playstation Store has let slip that Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will be coming early next year.

The new expansion will reportedly be bringing a new weapon type to the game, as well as some other perks and additions.

Here is all of the information that appeared to be leaked early on the Australian PS Store today:

Pre-order to unlock the Throne World Exotic Ghost Shell, the Enigma Exotic emote, and a new emblem.

The Deluxe Edition includes Seasons 16-19, two Year-5 Dungeons, an Exotic SMG, catalyst, ornament, and an Exotic Sparrow.

The Definitive Destiny Campaign

Delve into Savathûn’s Throne World to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. Learn the secrets to crafting new weapons, the new Glaive, and survive the truth within her web of lies.

New Destination

A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendour, Savathûn’s Throne World plays host to a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, all that she hides can be found here.

Weapon Crafting

Create custom weaponry with unique mod, shader, and stat combinations. Master the new Glaive weapon type and unleash powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.

It is expected that more information regarding the new Destiny 2 expansion will be released as part of the Gamescom event later today.

The Destiny 2 showcase for Gamescom begins today (24th August 2021) at 5pm GMT. The full showcase will be available to watch via the official Destiny 2 YouTube channel.

The Witch Queen will be the 11th expansion for Destiny 2, with the game having extra content since 2017 and the Curse of Osiris DLC.

Here's the full list of Destiny 2 expansion packs that have been released, plus what is still expected to come:

Destiny 2 Base Game - 6th September 2017

- 6th September 2017 Curse of Osiris DLC - 5th December 2017

- 5th December 2017 Warmind DLC - 8th May 2018

- 8th May 2018 Forsaken - 4th September 2018

- 4th September 2018 Black Armory - 4th December 2018

- 4th December 2018 Joker’s Wild - 5th March 2019

- 5th March 2019 Penumbra - 4th June 2019

- 4th June 2019 Shadowkeep - 1st October 2019

- 1st October 2019 Beyond Light - 10th November 2020

- 10th November 2020 The Witch Queen - 22nd February 2022

- 22nd February 2022 Lightfall - TBC 2022

