GTA Remastered Trilogy: What is the release date?

The prospect of Grand Theft Auto being released as a remastered trilogy is generating huge buzz in and around the gaming community.

Rumours are ricocheting far and wide currently about the prospect of a next-gen version of the massively successful third-person open-world shooter produced by Rockstar Games, which blossomed during the early 2000s.

Three games during that timeframe, GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas, encapsulated stories of three infamous protagonists that all had a story of their own to tell.

Claude, Tommy Vercetti and Carl Johnson have all become gaming household names since 2001 and the possibility of new versions is getting many gamers excited.

As a result, those concerned will be wondering when they can get their hands on Rockstar's precious new launch.

GTA Remastered Trilogy Release Date

At this time, it has not yet been confirmed as to when the GTA Remastered Trilogy will be released. However, we don't expect to see it on the shelves or in online shops until at least 2022.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S could be the flagship platforms that promote all three games complete with up-to-date graphics and specifications. Whether PS4 and Xbox One are given the same treatment, remains to be seen.

That being said, we will provide you will all of the latest news and updates as we get it, so stay tuned!

