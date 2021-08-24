Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

One of the strangest signings in Manchester United's history has to be the 2010 addition of Bebe.

Just weeks after joining Portuguese side Vitória de Guimarães, Sir Alex Ferguson agreed to bring the forward to Old Trafford despite never having seen him play.

Rumours he had participated in the homeless World Cup may have been wide of the mark but they spoke to the strange circumstances in which the deal came about. Indeed, unsurprisingly, Bebe did not impress at the Theatre of Dreams, making only seven appearances between 2010 and 2014 amid a raft of loan spells away.

Still, despite his lack of impact, he's somewhat of a cult hero.

Such was the bizarre nature of his move to Manchester, Bebe is often referenced as one of Ferguson's strangest hours during what was otherwise a glorious 26-year reign in charge of the club.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Manchester United won? 20 21 22 19

Which is exactly why onlookers take such an interest whenever clips of the 31-year-od emerge on social media.

Currently playing for Rayo Vallecano, Bebe lined up against Real Sociedad in the second round of La Liga fixtures over the course of the weekend, a game his side lost 1-0.

While there's nothing out of the ordinary about a newly-promoted team losing away at one of Spain's most established clubs, footage of the Portuguese's shooting output has gone viral, as you can see below.

"Makes martial look world class," was one reply.

"How did this guy end up at United?" asked another fan.

"I really want to know what was going through his mind for him to attempt to shoot from here," joked Manuel.

"He’s definitely shouting ‘ROONEY’ as he takes every shot," claimed Casey Evans.

Brought on with 20 minutes to go, the former United man appeared to adpot a shoot-on-sight strategy in a vain attempt to take something from the game. Perhaps that's admirable in theory, although the execution was nothing short of awful.

In total, he took four shots with none even hitting the target. Given just how speculative some of those efforts were, that is barely surprising.

News Now - Sport News