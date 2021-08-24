Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Friday Night SmackDown is shaping up to be a must-see show, as WWE has announced that BOTH Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar are going to be appearing on the broadcast.

In a commercial that played during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE announced that both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar will be appearing on the show on Friday night.

Both Superstars returned to WWE at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event, and WWE will be hoping the addition of both will lead to a big ratings increase for the show later on this week.

Becky Lynch returned just before the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Carmella and Bianca Belair at SummerSlam, replacing Carmella and defeating Belair in a matter of seconds.

Reports suggest that the return, which has not been received too well by fans, will lead to Becky Lynch turning heel, something that she reportedly pitched to WWE.

According to reports, the plan WWE is working with is to elevate Bianca Belair as the brand's top babyface by turning Becky Lynch heel, which you can read more about by clicking here.

After a hiatus of 16 months, Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at the end of SummerSlam, confronting Roman Reigns who had just retained his Universal Championship over John Cena.

It seems like Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is the main event program for WWE over the next few months, with Paul Heyman likely set to play a very pivotal role in the storyline, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes.

This was Brock Lesnar's first appearance on WWE TV since WrestleMania 36 in April 2020, where he dropped the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the show's main event.

You can watch Friday night's must-see episode of WWE SmackDown, and every single other episode for that matter, live here n the UK on BT Sport.

