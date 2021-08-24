Valorant: Riot Games Confirm New Recon Skin Line
Riot Games has confirmed that a new skin line will be coming to Valorant, named Recon.
The new military-inspired skin line gives players the visuals of fully kitted out guns with ‘all of the bells and whistles in attachments’.
Riot has indicated that they were looking to create a ‘realistic’ skin pack, and Recon appears to have elements of Call of Duty and Battlefield 2042.
Here is all you need to know about the brand new Recon skin line from Riot Games for Valorant:
Product Description
A military-inspired skin line that gives you the visuals of fully kitted out guns with all the bells and whistles in attachments. Note: The attachments do not offer any gameplay change or benefit; they are 100% cosmetic and just-for-fun.
Thematic Goals
Military, Realistic, Modern Shooter.
Key Features
Randomized Model Changes (cosmetic-only; no gameplay impact), Butterfly Knife, Butterfly Knife variant colors.
Weapons:
- Phantom
- Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
Price Tier
PE (Premium Edition)
Bundle Info:
Price: 7,100 VP
Includes:
- Phantom
- Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Ghost
- Spectre
- Guardian
Levels
Guns
- Level 1 - Custom model and ADS reticle
- Level 2 - Randomized Side Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)
- Level 3 - Randomized Bottom Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)
- Level 4 - Kill Banner
- Variant 1 - Red Camouflage
- Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage
- Variant 3 - Green Camouflage
Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)
- Level 1 - Custom Model
- Level 2 - Custom Animations and Audio
- Variant 1 - Red Camouflage
- Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage
- Variant 3 - Green Camouflage
Art Lead for Valorant, Sean Marino, confirmed as part of the release exactly what influenced the development team to create the new visual pack. He said: “We had a goal with the base guns in Valorant to be relatable, grounded and realistic, but there's definitely a fine line between what we’ve done for our weapons and what players are used to from other shooters.
“We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments.”
