Valorant: Riot Games Confirm New Recon Skin Line

Riot Games has confirmed that a new skin line will be coming to Valorant, named Recon.

The new military-inspired skin line gives players the visuals of fully kitted out guns with ‘all of the bells and whistles in attachments’.

Riot has indicated that they were looking to create a ‘realistic’ skin pack, and Recon appears to have elements of Call of Duty and Battlefield 2042.

Here is all you need to know about the brand new Recon skin line from Riot Games for Valorant:

Product Description

A military-inspired skin line that gives you the visuals of fully kitted out guns with all the bells and whistles in attachments. Note: The attachments do not offer any gameplay change or benefit; they are 100% cosmetic and just-for-fun.

Thematic Goals

Military, Realistic, Modern Shooter.

Key Features

Randomized Model Changes (cosmetic-only; no gameplay impact), Butterfly Knife, Butterfly Knife variant colors.

Weapons:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Price Tier

PE (Premium Edition)

Bundle Info:

Price: 7,100 VP

Includes:

Phantom

Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Ghost

Spectre

Guardian

Levels

Guns

Level 1 - Custom model and ADS reticle

Level 2 - Randomized Side Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)

Level 3 - Randomized Bottom Attachments (do not change gameplay or give any advantage; are purely cosmetics)

Level 4 - Kill Banner

Variant 1 - Red Camouflage

Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage

Variant 3 - Green Camouflage



Balisong (Butterfly Knife Melee)

Level 1 - Custom Model

Level 2 - Custom Animations and Audio

Variant 1 - Red Camouflage

Variant 2 - Blue Camouflage

Variant 3 - Green Camouflage

Art Lead for Valorant, Sean Marino, confirmed as part of the release exactly what influenced the development team to create the new visual pack. He said: “We had a goal with the base guns in Valorant to be relatable, grounded and realistic, but there's definitely a fine line between what we’ve done for our weapons and what players are used to from other shooters.

“We wanted to dive into the experience that players get from games like PubG, Rainbow Six, and others to give that feeling of a fully kitted out gun with all the bells and whistles in attachments.”

