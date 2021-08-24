Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

What is the greatest goal ever scored?

Diego Maradona’s solo goal against England at the 1986 World Cup? Marco Van Basten’s volley at the 1988 European Championships? Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s overhead kick against England?

It’s extremely tough to decide on just one goal considering the millions that have been scored since the invention of football.

But what about the greatest goal NEVER scored?

We’re talking about goals that were disallowed or denied when they fully deserved to find the back of the net.

Think Luis Suarez’s volley for Liverpool vs Arsenal that smashed against the post, Cristiano Ronaldo’s solo attempt for Portugal that was ruined by Nani or Frank Lampard’s lob against Germany that was denied by the lack of goalline technology.

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

But ignore all of them because the ‘greatest goal never scored’ has been discovered.

A clip has been doing the rounds on social media featuring a certain Hans-Günter Bruns.

Bruns played most of his career for Borussia Mönchengladbach and was playing against Bayern Munich when he almost scored a quite incredible goal.

After picking the ball up near his own corner flag in the right-back position, Bruns beat two opponents and continued running and running and running. He played a one-two with a teammate before, now in Bayern’s penalty area, having a shot.

He looked to have placed it perfectly as it bounced off the inside of the post and rolled across the line. However, instead of rolling into the back of the net, the ball rolled across the line and struck the other post before bouncing into the grateful arms of the goalkeeper.

Video: The greatest goal never scored?

How unlucky.

Football fans have been reacting to the viral footage on social media this week.

Check out some of the best tweets:

News Now - Sport News