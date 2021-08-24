Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United and Arsenal's rivalry in the latter part of the 1990s and throughout the 2000s was extremely tense.

The two sides were competing against each other every year for England's major honours.

Tempers often boiled over with both teams doing everything in their power in order to win.

Their rivalry was typified by the battles between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira in midfield.

To say the two didn't get on well would be putting it lightly.

The two players clashed numerous times when they lined up against each other.

On one occasion, in 2005, Keane and Vieira had a famous bust-up in the tunnel before a game between Man United and Arsenal had even kicked off.

Just over 15 years have now passed since the two rivals battled on the pitch.

Their relationship has improved drastically since then - they can tolerate each other now - but there will always be a rivalry.

And Keane showed that in an interaction with a few Arsenal fans before their loss to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

As posted by Instagram page thatguysjokes with credit to jack_atkins01, Keane can be heard being asked by fans: "Where's Patrick? Where's Vieira?"

The Irishman then gestures that he is in his pocket before letting out a cheeky smirk.

Keane's actions come just weeks after he told Gary Neville that he was a better player than Vieira.

When asked who he thought was better on The Overlap, Keane replied: "I thought I was better than Patrick. Yeah, me."

While Keane thinks he was better than Vieira, he conceded in his autobiography that the Frenchman would beat him in a fight.

That's a statement that Vieira agreed with.

“No I haven’t read it [his autobiography], but I have heard a lot about it,” said Vieira, per the Mirror. “If there was a fight, it would take a long time to beat him and I would end up with a few cuts.

“I don’t think he would give up easily!"

