Let’s go back to May 2020. Lockdown kept us at home, endless hours on warzone and much more. But let’s remember a significant moment that happened in AEW.

The then newly formed wrestling brand showed the wrestling world the amazing talent we probably haven’t seen before.

On an episode of Dynamite, a moment we thought we wouldn’t see as Mike Tyson and Chris Jericho met face to face and having a brawl to end the night.

Jericho immediately brought up that match a decade ago, demanding that Tyson apologise for knocking him out.

But Iron Mike wasn’t having any of it. The 53-year-old proclaimed that Jericho was a 'sucker' and that he 'deserved' what he got.

With tensions rising, Tyson ripped his shirt off and then pushed Jericho. Y2J retaliated and that sparked a mass brawl.

Tyson had to be held back by his entourage and it took several minutes for him to leave stage.

While backstage, Tyson promised that he was 'coming back' and that Jericho was going to get his 'ass kicked'.

Everyone in the wrestling world would love to see a dream match between these two. I mean anything is possible now due to the unbelievable return of CM Punk at AEW Rampage, last Friday night.

In 2015, Jericho spoke about how 'terrifying' it is to take a punch from Tyson.

"The moment before he swung at me, I told him, 'Just wait until I put my hands up in the air, and swing,'" he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in 2015 of that night on RAW.

"Time stood still. I am the craziest man on the planet right now because I’m waiting for Iron Mike Tyson to take a swing at me.

“I thought 'I’m going to let him do it. Hopefully, he’s going to do it the proper way. But what if he’s mad? What if he misses?'

"He barely grazed me, but I felt a wind go by my face. That’s how fast he swung. It was like a 'Swoosh!' Who swings that hard and leaves a vapour trail?!

"He was so fast and so powerful. I couldn’t imagine how powerful he was 20 years earlier."

