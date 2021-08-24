Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

SummerSlam was a huge show for WWE, with the pay-per-view on Saturday night in Las Vegas breaking several records for the company.

WWE released the following press release today, confirming that SummerSlam 2021 was the highest-grossing and most-watched show in the pay-per-views history:

STAMFORD, Conn., August 24, 2021 – Following a weekend of record-setting metrics, WWE (NYSE: WWE) delivered the most-viewed and highest-grossing SummerSlam in the company’s history.

Highlights include:

More people watched Saturday’s event live across Peacock and WWE Network than any other SummerSlam in the company’s history. The seven-figure global audience marked a 55% increase over 2020 and a 29% increase over 2019;

The sell-out crowd of 51,326 broke SummerSlam records for indoor attendance and gate receipts. With tickets purchased by fans from all 50 U.S. states, Saturday’s live gate was more than four times greater than the last SummerSlam held with fans in attendance in 2019;

Merchandise sales posted an increase of 155% over 2019;

SummerSlam set a new sponsorship record, growing by 25% vs. 2019 and 18% vs. 2020;

With more than four million views, Brock Lesnar’s return became WWE’s most-watched Instagram video of all-time – surpassing the video of John Cena’s return at Money In The Bank. In total, SummerSlam videos generated more than one billion views across all WWE social platforms during the week.

This will be great news for WWE, as the company pulled out all the stops for SummerSlam this year, which will probably be the biggest show that WWE puts on in 2021.

Not only did WWE have John Cena wrestle in the main event of the show, but the company also brought back Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar, both of whom haven't been seen since 2020, for returns on the show.

You can catch up with all the action from WWE SummerSlam right now in the US on Peacock, on Sony in India, and in all other international markets on the WWE Network.

