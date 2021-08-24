PS Now August 2021: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 now ‘free’ for some users

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It appears as though Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 for the Playstation 4 and PS5 is available to download free for some users on Playstation.

The news was leaked today with many speculating that it will be in the next PS Plus update for September 2021.

Although the news has not been confirmed officially by Sony, more users are confirming that they’re able to download the game for free from the PS Store.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a remaster of the classic Playstation 1 games from the late nineties and early 2000s. THPS 2 is still regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, with a Metacritic score of 98.

The remaster for the first two games in the franchise was released last year and was met to a hugely positive critical reception from fans and reviewers alike.

THPS 1+2 was a return to the magic of the original games, with the prior releases in the franchise, such as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 and THPS HD and Proving Ground, being maligned for poor gameplay and seeming attempts at cashing in on the name.

Fans online believe that the news of 1+2 remaster landing on PS Plus means that 3+4 may be announced by Activision at the upcoming Gamescom expo.

THPS 1+2

Should the company make that announcement, it would potentially be a big mover like the 1+2 remaster, with many fans believing that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 and 4 for the Playstation 2 were the apexes of the series.

Jess Margera, whose brother Bam is also a skateboarder, is a drummer for the band CKY, who feature on Pro Skater 3 and he has teased fans about a possible new release back in May.

VCG reported that Margera was asked on the Behind Closed Doors podcast in April about his band's music being on any of the old Pro Skater games, to which he replied: "Yeah, and I believe we're doing the new one coming out, too."

So hopefully the impending move of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 to PS Plus could also mean that we will be getting another new title in the remaster series.

