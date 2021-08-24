Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

For pretty much the entirety of the summer transfer window, Manchester City's interest in England captain Harry Kane has been painstakingly obvious.

So much has been said about the idea of the Tottenham Hotspur star moving to the Premier League champions although, in reality, so little has happened. Kane remains a Spurs player and is even back in the team.

While Pep Guardiola has been clear that he's happy with the squad on offer to him at the Etihad Stadium even if Kane doesn't arrive between now and August 31st, City could surely do with some sort of strengthening there.

Indeed, with Sergio Aguero having left the club and Romelu Lukaku moving back to Chelsea, City do look weaker in that particular position compared to who many see as their most realistic rivals.

Interestingly, Sam Lee of The Athletic revealed on Twitter earlier today that Juventus great Cristiano Ronaldo had been offered to City as a potential alternative to Kane.

During a summer in which eternal rival Lionel Messi has moved clubs, the 36-year-old is said to want to leave the Turin giants in pursuit of a new challenge.

Of course, Ronaldo is one of the greatest goalscorers the world has ever seen but both his presumably exorbitant wage demands and the fact he's unlikely to be able to press in the way Guardiola demands of his forwards make a deal difficult to imagine.

For their part, the English champions are believed to be remaining focused on Kane.

That's without even mentioning his strong connection with Manchester United, too.

Lee does hint there's a chance Ronaldo could be offered to City again before the window shuts but, as of now, he is simply not an option for the Premier League champions.

Still, the mind does wander...

