Halo Infinite: All-new helmets leaked online

Halo Infinite is edging ever closer and more details are starting to emerge online.

343 Industries are set to bring the sixth mainline instalment of their hugely successful sci-fi first-person shooter, a game that some say help put Microsoft's Xbox on the map in the early 2000s.

The first technical playtest recently came to an end and the developers have been acknowledging feedback from the short time period. That being said, more leaks have been surfacing regarding different elements of the game.

Big Team Battles and a possible new battle royale series are two of many game modes that could be included in Halo Infinite, with plenty more new features expected to be revealed from now until the game's release date.

That being said, social media continues to be hot with leaks and another user has brought something to the attention of the gaming community.

Halo Infinite Helmets

Thanks to u/dantifa on Reddit, we got to see some interesting helmet designs that could be on their way to Halo Infinite.

As you can see from the image below, there is an interesting blend of shapes and colours to choose from that will likely be available in multiplayer - including an intriguing skull-like visor.

This may be just a handful of options that could be available to the player. With the prospect of battle royale entering the Halo franchise for the first time, these designs may be just the beginning as far as player customisation is concerned.

From now right up until the launch date, we expect to see plenty unveiled by 343 before the game hits the shelves and respective online retailers.

Halo Infinite is expected to be released before November 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

