Fab Romano: Man United have asked about signing title-winner in last 24 hours

Manchester United have enquired into signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul within the last 24 hours, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Saul?

The suggestion of Saul leaving Atletico Madrid this summer has simmered throughout the summer transfer window.

Last month, it was claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all interested in signing the 19-cap Spain international this summer.

And Romano had revealed previously that Atletico were looking to sell Saul in order to make room for attacking midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the club from Udinese in mid-July.

Now, Romano suggests the Atletico star is on his way to the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester United both hot on his heels.

What as Fabrizio Romano said about Saul?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Chelsea are already in talks to sign Saul and have made an official bid, but Manchester United have also asked about him within the last 24 hours.

The journalist told his followers: "Saúl is set to leave Atléti. Chelsea opened talks for Saúl days ago. There’s official bid now on the table - loan with buy option.

"Also Manchester United have asked for Saúl again in the last 24 hours, he’s in the list with Camavinga. He’s ready for PL move."

The missing ingredient at Man United?

Potentially. As previously discussed on GIVEMESPORT, the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have given United star quality in attack and defence, but they're still lacking a truly elite name in deep midfield.

Perhaps the exception is Paul Pogba but so far this season he's been deployed further forward on the left wing, returning five assists in just two games.

Saul could well remedy that gap within United's squad. He's now a La Liga title winner and was also a part of the Atletico side that reached the Champions League final in 2015/16.

Perhaps the 26-year-old doesn't quite qualify as world-class but he's not far off that status either and has already accomplished much in his career.

Any other options on Man United's radar?

Romano mentions Eduardo Camavinga as a potential option having previously revealed that Rennes are looking to cash in on the 18-year-old midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Another possible midfield recruit is Wolves' Ruben Neves, with Dean Jones recently mentioning him on The Football Terrace.

The 24-year-old impressed against Tottenham on Sunday with six tackles and five key passes.

