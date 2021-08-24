US President Joe Biden calls on Americans to "show up" for "amazing" sportswomen

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

US President Joe Biden has called on Americans to support women’s sport by attending games or watching female athletes on the TV.

Biden made the comments as he welcomed WNBA team Seattle Storm to the White House

"That's why as a nation we need to support women's sports, not just during the Olympics, but during the year, during every season, by showing up in person or watching on TV," he said. "These women are amazing athletes. They're the best in the world. We honour them by showing up for them."

Seattle Storm were invited to the White House after winning last year’s WNBA title. Biden congratulated the team for their sporting achievements, but also applauded the players for their work in social justice activism.

"What makes this team remarkable is they don't just win games, they change lives," he said. "Encouraging people to get vaccinated so we can beat this pandemic, speaking out and standing up for racial justice and voting rights, supporting education and... mentorship programmes for young people and fighting to protect trans youth from an epidemic of violence and discrimination.

"That's what winners do. They shine the light, they lift people up, they are a force for change. That's the Seattle Storm, that's the WNBA, that's what they do."

Biden also spoke highly of Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Lloyd, who recently earned an Olympic gold medal with Team USA at Tokyo 2020. The trio presented Biden with a souvenir Seattle Storm jersey.

"It feels good to be back in this place and have our achievements celebrated in this way," said Stewart, who recently welcomed a baby daughter with her wife Marta Xargay.

Seattle Storm were the first WNBA team to visit the White House since 2016, when Barack Obama was in office. Donald Trump declined to invite a women’s basketball side to his official residence.

Many WNBA players, including those from Seattle Storm, are vocal supporters of social justice movements such as Black Lives Matter, which Trump has described as a "symbol of hate." Trump has also been critical of Bird’s fiancée, US football star Megan Rapinoe.

"Megan should never disrespect our country, the White House, or our flag, especially since so much has been done for her and the team," he once said in a tweet.

Rapinoe, who has been heavily praised by Biden, visited the White House earlier this year to mark Equal Pay Day.

