Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aside from being arguably the greatest boxer of all time, Floyd Mayweather is widely known for his lavish and flamboyant lifestyle outside the ring.

In fact, his out of ring antics have a reputation almost as large as his performances in the ring.

And as you can imagine, Mayweather pays his 'Money Team' entourage $150k a year, a handsome wage to say the least.

What does it take to establish yourself as part of Mayweather's “Money Team” entourage? It’s certainly a unique set of requirements to join Mayweather’s team.

Firstly, you have to be big. And not the usual 6”1, 6”2 big - you need be very, very big.

For example, one of Mayweather's most trusted bodyguards stands at the the measly height of just shy of seven-foot and possesses the muscle which matches his freakishly-tall bodyguard physique.

Interestingly, this requirement is so important to Mayweather that he purchased a second private jet just for his entourage.

The undefeated boxer had concerns that the weight limit of his entourage would exceed what just the single private jet could handle, so a second one was purchased.

Mayweather also expects his entourage to carry anywhere from $80,000 to an eye-watering $250,000 of his cash.

Another requirement is that you need to protect the ex-fighter at all times, which also includes dealing with anybody who comes near him or an individual who has 'wronged' him in the past with Mayweather alleged to have numerous codes such as 'sick them' or 'form voltron' for when he would like someone to be dealt with.

Along with the occasional Rolex, Mayweather has also been known to treat his loyal employees with expensive bonus gifts such as a Mercedes Benz.

However, despite the seemingly glamorous lifestyle, Mayweather's men can’t escape the less-desired chores.

For example one member of his entourage was ordered to pick up Mayweather's fried chicken while he decided which high-end jewellery to buy.

News Now - Sport News