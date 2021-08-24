Apex Legends Mobile: New closed beta tests announced for September

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another round of beta tests for Apex Legends Mobile will get underway in September, the developers have announced.

Over the past few months, Respawn Entertainment have been making a transition over to iOS and Android devices to compete with the likes of Fortnite and PUBG - a sector of the gaming industry that they have yet to challenge themselves in since Apex's release back in 2019.

Details regarding 1v1 and 3v3 combat have been leaked during that timeframe, in which fairly little information has been disclosed regarding what fans of the main console versions might expect.

While players have been getting the opportunity to try out the all-new version of Apex - UK gamers have not had the opportunity to do so.

With this in mind, Respawn have announced a new test period will take place next month, but yet again, British players will be disappointed.

Apex Legends Mobile Beta Tests

While some players in the Far East have had trouble signing up for the beta tests, Respawn revealed that more opportunities will be available for gamers to try their hands out at Apex Legends Mobile.

While the UK will have to wait a little longer to try the game out, Egypt, Turkey, Mexico, Colombia and Peru will be the next countries in line.

Access can be granted via the Google Play store - where you can pre-register for Apex Legends Mobile. We have provided the instructions for you in the article linked below.

