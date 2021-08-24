Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

On Tuesday afternoon, it was confirmed that Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson will remain at Anfield until at least 2026 after he put pen to paper on a new contract.

The 27-year-old Scottish international has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side since moving to Liverpool from Hull in the summer of 2017. In his time on Merseyside, Robertson has picked up quite the collection of silverware including the Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

It was during the Reds' Club World Cup final win over Flamengo in 2019 that Robertson proved he is the ultimate team player.

The match, which took place in Doha, was an ill-tempered affair. Relations between the two sets of players were not aided by Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al-Jassim, who seemed hesitant to come down hard on some very rough challenges by the South American side.

As the first-half drew to a close Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was already thoroughly fed up with the mounting number of times he had been fouled by Brazilian defender Rafinha.

When, on the stroke of half-time, Mane was pulled back off the ball by the former Bayern Munich man, the Senegalese international couldn't restrain himself any longer and pushed Rafinha - an act which earned him a yellow card.

Sensing that his colleague was on the verge of boiling over, Robertson strode over to Mane and vowed: "I'll get him...Don't worry," - referring to Rafinha.

The two teams then retired to their respective dressing rooms for the half-time interval, but Robertson clearly didn't forget his promise.

Just seven minutes into the second period, the Scot absolutely nailed Rafinha with a challenge so late that it had to be deliberate. In keeping with much of the refereeing up to that point, though, it did not attract a caution.

Having exacted revenge in glorious fashion, that might have been the end of the matter for most. However, Robertson knows how to hold a grudge.

Despite the fact that Liverpool claimed the trophy thanks to an extra-time penalty from Roberto Firmino, 'Robbo' still had plenty to say to Rafinha after the final whistle - as you can see here...

Make no mistake, Robertson hadn't flown half-way around the world to see either himself or his colleagues mugged off. It is this sort of commitment to the cause which has made the defender such a hit with the Anfield faithful.

Liverpool fans will be delighted that he has committed his future to their club for the least the next five years.

