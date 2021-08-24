Valorant Episode 3 Act 2: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant is preparing to alter its focus towards Episode 3 Act 2 and players are already beginning to get excited about what can be expected.

With the gaming community making the most of Episode 3 Act 1, which was released on 22nd June 2021, Riot Games are already working on what could come next on their free-to-play action-packed hero shooter.

Players participate as heroes - that are designed in several countries and cultures around the world, assigned to either an attacking or defending side in teams of five combatants.

Unique abilities can be activated through kills, deaths or spike actions to get the better of the enemy during battles, with every player starting off with a “classic” pistol with weapons scattered across the map.

With new content on the horizon, information is limited at this stage and we will provide updates once more details are unveiled.

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 3 Act 2:

Latest News

All the latest news surrounding Episode 3 Act 2 will be revealed here.

Release Date

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 is set to be released on Wednesday 8th September 2021 after Riot Games confirmed they would need more time to work on the update.

New Map

Nothing has been confirmed by Riot; however, there are rumours of a new Canyon map being brought out for the new act.

Read More: Valorant Patch Notes 3.04: Latest information on new Canyon map

Agents

Riot Games has not confirmed if a new agent will be coming as part of the new Act.

Any information regarding new agents will appear here.

A recent leak from @ValorLeaks indicated that a new agent called Sprinter may be heading to the game, based on data mining.

Battle Pass

The plans for the new Battle Pass have not yet been revealed by Riot. You’ll find all of the updates for the new Battle Pass for Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 as it is announced.

