Far Cry: Ranking the Top 5 Villains of All-Time - Vaas Montenegro features

Far Cry has seen some truly memorable good guys over the years, but the series as a whole wouldn't be the same without its bad ones.

With the sixth mainline instalment set to be released in 2021 with Anton 'El Presidente' Castillo as the new antagonist, played by Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, we thought that we would look back on who is the greatest of them all

Vaas Montenegro is easily the most iconic in the series but just missed out on the top spot here after doing some digging.

Here is who we think are the best five Far Cry villains of all time:

5. Pagan Min

While all of the following villains are unique, some would say that Pagan Min was more anomalous than others.

The Tibetan dictator possesses unforgettable aesthetics and can be recognised from a mile away, his iconic pink suit and blonde hair made him stand out like a sword thumb.

But what made him iconic was his topsy-turvy relationship with Ajay Ghale with his rich charm and yet unpredictable behaviour.

4. John Seed

While John worked closely with the person below, he was certainly an interesting character in Far Cry 5 that assisted in what was a brilliant storyline.

John loved to torture and his scenes doing exactly that is what made him stand out the most from the franchise.

3. Joseph Seed

The second of three Seed siblings on this list. Joseph is considered to be the main villain in Far Cry 5 and was known for respecting God's wishes with nasty and violent tendencies.

While his behaviour may have rubbed off on other family members, his religious organisation, "The New Eden" was created on the back of his beliefs.

2. Vaas Montenegro

By far the most iconic bad guy in the history of Far Cry - but doesn't quite hit the top spot in this list.

Montenegro is a brutal psychopath from Far Cry 3 and any scene that he is included in rapidly sees the game's intensity shoot up, with his unpredictable, deranged behaviour captivated what were the foundations for all future villains in the series.

1. Faith Seed

No Far Cry fan will ever forget Faith Seed. By far the most interesting, mysterious and spooky individuals to come out of the Seed family in Far Cry 5.

While Faith was only a side boss, her ability to play around with hallucinogens means that she overshadows Joseph - and makes her more intriguing for sure.

