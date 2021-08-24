Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has said that the Scuderia 'must' be fighting for the title next season in Formula 1.

The Prancing Horse has made great strides in 2021 to recover from a diabolical 2020 and that has sparked hopes that they are back on the right track to return to the very front of the field in the near future.

Indeed, we've seen them achieve some poles and podiums when the track has suited them this campaign and they could be decent foundations on which to build a real challenger in 2022 as new regulations sweep through the sport.

Certainly, F1's new era in 2022 provides an opportunity for all teams to promote themselves on the grid and shake up the order, and that is evidently what Binotto and his team are planning on doing, judging by his comments via Spanish outlet AS:

"It is no secret. Fighting for the title next year is a must.

"If we wouldn't make it, we would have done everything wrong.

"We are the team that scored the most points compared to last year, the team that improved the most in general. That shows that we are going in the right direction and that we are working well together."

Binotto is clearly keen to press on the fact that Ferrari have made the most progress year on year from 2020 and, of course, on that trajectory you would expect them to be near the front even more next season.

However, 2022's regulation changes rather make a fair amount of this season's progress obsolete - though there will be facets from this campaign they'll try to use to make a splash next .

