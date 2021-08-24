Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pundit Kees van de Grint has labelled Sergio Perez the 'best second man in years' at Red Bull, with him spending his first season alongside Max Verstappen this campaign.

Formula 1 is a unique mix of both team and driver sport and, in terms of the former, Red Bull have needed a strong second driver for a while alongside Verstappen, with Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon unfortunately struggling in recent seasons.

Perez, of course, has had his tough moments at times this campaign but, that said, he's also had some real bright points including a win in Azerbaijan and regular good points finishes to help Red Bull take the Constructors' fight to Mercedes.

Indeed, speaking to RTL Slipstream, Van de Grint had this to say about the Mexican's performance so far this year:

"It's not easy to sit next to Verstappen and I think he's done a good job anyway. For now, it's the best second man for years."

Certainly, Perez will feel as though he could have achieved even more at points this season with some incidents hitting him at inopportune times but, overall, he has been solid for the men from Milton Keynes and will surely improve further in the second half of the season.

The Constructors' title fight in tighter than it has been for several years in part thanks to Perez and that is all Red Bull really wanted from him this season so, in that sense, he's earning his paycheque.

News Now - Sport News