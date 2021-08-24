Aston Villa Transfer News: Serie A ace wanted at Villa Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie.

What's the latest transfer news involving McKennie?

According to Il Corriere dello Sport journalist Nicola Balice, McKennie is not expected to be part of Massimiliano Allegri's plans at Juventus this season. This has left the door open for potential suitors to make their move, including Villa.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, Balice wrote: "Watch out for McKennie, did not convince Allegri, he would rather stay there Juve now pushes for the sale: Aston Villa the most interested club, there is also Tottenham."

How much will McKennie cost?

McKennie only joined Juventus last summer, and still has four years remaining on his contract with the Turin-based club. Therefore, it is not a major surprise that the Italian giants are looking for a hefty fee for the player.

As reported by Football Italia, Juventus want at least €30m (£25.7m) in order to let Mckennie leave in the final week of the transfer window.

What were McKennie's stats last season?

McKennie had an impressive maiden campaign in Serie A last season, featuring in 34 league matches for the Bianconeri.

Juventus had a disappointing season overall, finishing down in fourth place, but McKennie was one of their shining lights. He chipped in with five top-flight goals, which included finding the target in the Turin derby in December and then when the side faced AC Milan the following month.

Would he be a good addition to Villa's squad?

If Villa do pursue McKennie, it seems that he would be another expensive signing for the club. The Villans have already paid in excess of £25m for Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey this summer, and it appears likely that they will have to splash the cash to land McKennie as well.

He'd be worth every penny, though.

Villa gave a glimpse of what they are capable of when Douglas Luiz returned to the team this past weekend against Newcastle, as the Brazilian mopped up in front of the back four, while John McGinn's work rate was also crucial in the side's 2-0 win over Steve Bruce's side.

McKennie would complement the duo perfectly, with his energy and useful goals ensuring that Villa have a well-rounded midfield that can push up the table this season.

The American international has shown his class in Serie A, and his all-action style should lead to him quickly settling in the Premier League and making a positive impact if he decides to move to England in the coming days.

