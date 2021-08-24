Nottingham Forest Transfer News: Reds linked with swoop for 22-year-old forward

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nottingham Forest will be desperate to give their supporters something to shout about this weekend when they head to Pride Park to face arch-rivals Derby County in the Championship.

Whilst the Rams have managed to pick up five points this season, the Reds have been extremely poor in the second-tier as they have suffered four consecutive league defeats.

This particular clash could be make or break for Forest manager Chris Hughton who has struggled to transform his side's fortunes since being appointed as their manager last year.

A lack of consistency by the Reds during the previous campaign resulted in the club finishing 17th in the Championship standings earlier this year.

Although Hughton has managed to stamp his own authority on Forest's squad by making four signings this summer, his side have yet to make a positive impression in the second-tier.

With the transfer window set to close on August 31st, Hughton has now been linked with a move for a forward.

According to journalist Ertan Suzgun, Forest have reportedly made a loan offer for Guven Yalcin as they look to convince Besiktas to part ways with the 22-year-old.

It is understood that if a switch is finalised, Yalcin would join the Reds for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

The forward, who has been capped on three occasions by Turkey at international level, spent the second-half of last season on loan at Italian side Lecce.

During his brief stint with the Serie B outfit, Yalcin failed to find the back of the net for I Giallorossi despite making 11 appearances for the club in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report turns out to be true, it will be intriguing to see whether Besiktas decide to sanction another loan move.

Considering that Forest only managed to score 37 goals in the Championship last season, it is hardly a surprise that they are seemingly in the market for a new forward who will be able to provide competition for Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban.

However, it may turn out to be somewhat of an error if the Reds end up sealing a move for Yalcin as his record in-front of goal leaves a lot to be desired.

During his career to date, the forward has netted 14 goals in 80 senior appearances which is an underwhelming total.

Instead of taking a risk on Yalcin, it could be argued that Forest should instead turn their attention to drafting in an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

